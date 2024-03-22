Tech Mahindra, IBM Opens Synergy Lounge To Boost Digital Adoption In APAC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Tech Mahindra in collaboration with tech major IBM on Friday announced the opening of a Synergy Lounge to accelerate digital adoption for enterprises in APAC (Asia-Pacific).

Located at Tech Mahindra's campus in Singapore, the Lounge will assist enterprises in operationalising and deriving value from next-gen technologies, including AI, Intelligent Automation, Hybrid Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing, and Cybersecurity, among others, the company said.

"In our continuous endeavour to help customers embrace a digital-first future, the Synergy Lounge will function as a co-innovation and co-development centre specifically focusing on AI, GenAI and next-gen technologies," Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

According to the company, the best practices will be shared with Tech Mahindra's existing Synergy Lounge in Bengaluru and other Centers of Excellence to co-innovate and co-develop unique enterprise offerings and solutions.

"The opening of the new Synergy Lounge in Singapore will continue to help companies improve productivity and competitiveness while bringing together the right talent, technology, and best practices for clients in Asia Pacific," said Chetan Krishnamurthy, VP, Ecosystem and Digital Sales, APAC, IBM.

The Lounge will be open to enterprises worldwide to explore joint solutions, test prototypes and proof of value (PoV) designed to drive innovation in various industries, such as communication, media and entertainment, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, banking and financial services, energy and utilities, and healthcare, among others.