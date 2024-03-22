Realme’S Number Series: A Game Changer In Mid-Segment Smartphone Market

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In today's rapidly evolving digital environment, 5G technology has shifted from a luxury to a standard expectation. It's predicted that by December 2025, the number of 5G smartphones in India will increase from 150 million to around 500 million, making up over 70 per cent of all smartphones in the country.

This change presents a unique challenge for smartphone manufacturers: to balance state-of-the-art technology with cost-effectiveness. The answer lies in the democratisation of technology, which involves pioneering innovations and making these advancements accessible across socio-economic and geographical divides.

As 5G connectivity gains traction in India, a new generation of tech-savvy consumers is emerging. These young users desire more than just a device that can connect to high-speed networks; they want a smartphone that offers a powerful camera system, smooth performance, and sleek design - a device that fits their dynamic lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Leading this shift is realme, a global tech brand known for its user-centric approach. With a firm commitment to understanding and meeting the diverse needs of its users, realme consistently aims to integrate cutting-edge technology into everyday life. This dedication mirrors realme's mission to make advanced tech accessible to a wider audience.

Each new release in realme's Number Series introduces features unprecedented in its price range, which is typically around the mid-segment. This is demonstrated by the realme 11 series' fast 67W SUPERVOOC Charging, 11 Pro's 200 MP camera, realme 12 series' innovative Rainwater Smart Touch feature, and the realme 12 Pro Series 5G's flagship periscope telephoto lens and luxury watch design.

This strategy has contributed to the expansion of the mid-range category in India's smartphone market, offering consumers remarkable value by delivering a premium user experience and performance at a more accessible price than flagship alternatives.

And the popularity of this series is a testament to its value proposition. Introduced in 2023, realme 11 5G became its segment's fastest charging 5G phone, while the 11x 5G was the 2023 bestseller of the Number Series last year.

Additionally, upon their respective launches in February and March, the realme 12 Pro Series and 12 Series made a significant impact on Flipkart, with over 150,000 units sold instantly. The 12 Pro Series 5G, in particular, took the market by storm, boasting 120,000 pre-booked units and an impressive first sale of 150,000 units.

Adding to its accolades, the realme 12 Series 5G was crowned as the top-rated Camera Smartphone in its category, and also earned the title of the top-rated phone under 20K by Flipkart. In January 2024, the realme 12 Pro Series 5G outperformed all other new products in India, leading online sales across various platforms on its launch day.

Building on the success of the 11x and 12 Pro Series, realme is once again aiming at raising the bar with the introduction of a new product designed for budget-conscious users. As one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India, realme's consistent growth highlights its dedication to providing top-tier products.

The brand is adaptable, meeting the changing needs and desires of its consumers. Despite rising costs in the smartphone industry, realme upholds its commitment to offering exceptional user experiences and refined designs, justifying its pricing strategy.

However, realme's mission extends beyond integrating advanced features into their devices. The brand aspires to exceed young users' expectations worldwide by delivering remarkable tech experiences. With a focus on technology and design, realme aims to bring out-of-expectation experience to the younger generation, facilitating faster access and enjoyment of these innovations.

Keep an eye out for the announcement of realme's upcoming revolutionary device!