Anupam Mittal’S Quirky Quip To Love-Making Furniture Pitcher: ‘Sabki Neeyat Kharab Karoge, Parivaar Todoge’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The new episode of 'Shark Tank India 3' treated the viewers to a fun and intriguing pitch by Punjab's Dalip Kumar and his brand 'Luvottica', which specialises in crafting love-making furniture.

Hailing from Abohar, Punjab, the brand started in 2019, and the furniture can be used during intimate activities. It focusses on sexual wellness, yoga and meditation.

The yoga and meditation products are -- dhyanam meditation seat, shirsh asana stand and others. They have fulfilled 650 plus orders till date.

The pitcher asked for Rs 2 crore for 10 per cent equity.

Speaking about the brand's vision, Dalip said:“Our vision is to make innovative, luxurious, yet affordable products for sexual wellness, yoga and meditation so that they can live a balanced life. Luvottica will be set up as a separate entity in 2024.”

After hearing the pitch, Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi) said:“Kya bhai kya baat hai yaar.”

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd) said:“Ucch vichaar.”

Anupam went on to say,“Kamasutra se prerit Dalip Kumar, aapka 'Shark Tank India' me bahut swagat hai. Shadishuda ho? (Are you married)."

Dalip replied to him, and said:“I am married and 39 years old. I am born and brought up in Punjab, and belong to a middle class farmer family. I have worked for 10 years in a power sector.”

Further during the conversation, Anupam said:“Bhaisahab aap isko rest lounge to bata sakte ho, par meri ek baat par gaur karo. Aapne ek interesting position apni love life me fir se tadka lagaya. Agle din aapki naani aayi or wo wahin let gayi. Fir aap kya sochoge? (Brother, pay attention to one thing. An interesting position of yours has again sparked your love life. Next day your grandmother comes, and she lies down there. Then what will you think?)."

This leaves all the sharks laughing, with Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms) wiping his happy tears.

Namita adds to Anupam's statement, saying,“Kabhi use nahi karenge fir se.”

Anupam said:“Bhai sabki neeyat kharab karoge aap, parivaar todoge aap (You will spoil everyone's intentions, you will break families)."

Dalip said:“Ye parivaar jodne ke liye hai, todne ke liye nahi hai (This is meant to unite families and not break them)."

After hearing the sales that the brand has done so far, Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) said:“Profitable business hai aapka love making ka (It's a profitable business)."

Namita added:“Aish hi aish hai.”

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) gave a suggestion to the pitcher, saying,“Sahi hai badhiya hai... mast paise kama rahe ho. Mera ek suggestion hai ye yoga or mediation ke products alag kardo, or love guru ke products alag kardo. So, that you can cater two different markets (You are earning good. But I would suggest you to differentiate the yoga and meditation products from love making products).

Finally, the brand failed to seal a deal with Sharks.

'Shark Tank India 3' airs on Sony LIV.