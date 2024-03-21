Ukrainian, Dutch Defense Companies Sign First Documents Under Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Dutch companies operating in the defense industry have signed documents on cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, according to Ukrinform.

On March 20, representatives of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and entrepreneurs met with a delegation from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

"During the meeting, Ukrainian and Dutch companies signed five documents on cooperation in the defense industry," the report says.

The Ministry of Strategic Industries clarified that the signed documents relate to cooperation between Ukrainian and Dutch companies in defense sector innovations.

The parties also discussed priority areas of cooperation between defense companies in Ukraine and the Netherlands. These areas include the joint development of autonomous systems, AI-based solutions, and other technological products.

According to Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, the meeting of the trade delegation is a tangible implementation of the security agreement signed by the Netherlands and Ukraine three weeks ago.

As reported, on March 1, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv. The document provides for EUR 2 billion in military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defense assistance over the next ten years.

Photo: Ministry of Strategic Industries