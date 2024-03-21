Anand Sharma Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Caste Census Stance, Deems It Disrespect To Rajiv, Indira Gandhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma has voiced strong opposition to the party's electoral campaign focused on call for a caste-based census. Sharma perceived this strategic shift as a significant departure from the party's historical stance and a dishonoring of the legacies of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Sharma's dissent stemmed from his recollection of the Congress party's long-standing commitment to inclusivity and unity, exemplified by the iconic slogans coined by leaders like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. Quoting Indira Gandhi's resolute proclamation of "Na Jaat Par na paat par, Mohar lagegi haath par" from 1980, Sharma highlighted the party's traditional emphasis on transcending caste and creed in pursuit of national unity.

'There will be chaos': Supreme Court refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment; check details

Sharma also drew attention to Rajiv Gandhi's principled stand against the entrenchment of casteism in Indian politics during his tenure as Opposition leader in 1990. Rajiv Gandhi's rejection of the politicization of caste for electoral gain reflects the Congress's steadfast commitment to preserving the integrity of democratic institutions and fostering social harmony.

However, Sharma expressed concern over the lack of coordination within the party, suggesting that broader consultation with District and Pradesh Congress Committees could have facilitated a more cohesive internal consensus on the contentious issue of a caste-based census.

Sharma's dissent posed a significant challenge to the Congress's electoral strategy, particularly as the party seeks to leverage the caste census as a rallying point ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna issues unreserved apology for alleged misleading ads

With discordant voices within the party and critiques of Rahul Gandhi's campaign pitch, the Congress faces the prospect of internal divisions undermining its electoral prospects and diluting its messaging.