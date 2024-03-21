Paris Olympics: Named Chef De Mission, Mary Kom Thanks Usha, SAI, Ministry For "Huge Honour'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Boxing legend and 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist M.C. Mary Kom has described as a "huge honour" her appointment as Indian contingent's Chef de Mission for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games and thanked P.T. Usha, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President for entrusting her with the responsibility.

Mary Kom was on Thursday appointed as the Chef de Mission of the Indian Contingent for the Paris Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, while Winter Olympics star Shiva Keshavan will be the Deputy Chef de Mission.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal has been given the responsibility of being the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris while shooter and Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang has been made in-charge of shooting facilities for the Olympics.

"This is a huge honour and responsibility and I want to thank our legendary IOA president Ms. T and also my colleagues at the IOA for entrusting me with this responsibility," Mary Kom, the six-time World Champion, wrote in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Together we look forward to supporting our athletes in every way possible for the best-ever performance at Paris. Last but not least, I want to thank the Sports Ministry and our dynamic sports minister for continuing to be a pillar of support to the entire community," Mary Kom wrote in her post.

The 41-year-old Mary Kom has represented the country in two editions of the Olympic Games, winning bronze in the 2012 Games in London and failing to medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games.