Azerbaijan Represented At III Meeting Of OTS Agriculture Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov participated in the III Meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Kazakhstan.

According to information, the meeting chaired by the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov, and the General Secretary of the OTS, Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, was attended by the agriculture ministers and deputy ministers of the countries that are members of the organization and were invited as observers.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, who opened the event with his opening speech, emphasized that there is a great potential for increasing the trade turnover in the agricultural sector between the OTS countries.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that in order to increase productivity and achieve sustainable development against the background of modern challenges, cooperation in the fields of digital transformation of agriculture, technology transfer in this field, sharing of advanced practices is necessary.

Taraz city of Kazakhstan was declared the agricultural capital of OTS from September 2024 on the basis of predetermined criteria. An agreement was reached on holding the next meeting of OTS agriculture ministers in Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the event, the Final Declaration was adopted.

Within the framework of the meeting, the III Agribusiness Forum of the Turkish States was held with the participation of the representatives of the state institutions and companies specialized in the agrarian field of the member states of the organization and the observer countries. Also, the participants of the meeting visited the exhibition organized within the international agricultural forum "KazAgroJambyl-2024".

M. Mammadov held bilateral meetings with the agriculture ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan within the framework of the visit. During the meetings, discussions were held on the future directions of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture between our countries.