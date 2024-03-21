Azerbaijan Represented At III Meeting Of OTS Agriculture Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov participated in the III
Meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) held in Kazakhstan.
According to information, the meeting chaired by the Minister of
Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov, and the General
Secretary of the OTS, Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, was attended by the
agriculture ministers and deputy ministers of the countries that
are members of the organization and were invited as observers.
Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, who
opened the event with his opening speech, emphasized that there is
a great potential for increasing the trade turnover in the
agricultural sector between the OTS countries.
At the meeting, it was pointed out that in order to increase
productivity and achieve sustainable development against the
background of modern challenges, cooperation in the fields of
digital transformation of agriculture, technology transfer in this
field, sharing of advanced practices is necessary.
Taraz city of Kazakhstan was declared the agricultural capital
of OTS from September 2024 on the basis of predetermined criteria.
An agreement was reached on holding the next meeting of OTS
agriculture ministers in Kyrgyzstan.
At the end of the event, the Final Declaration was adopted.
Within the framework of the meeting, the III Agribusiness Forum
of the Turkish States was held with the participation of the
representatives of the state institutions and companies specialized
in the agrarian field of the member states of the organization and
the observer countries. Also, the participants of the meeting
visited the exhibition organized within the international
agricultural forum "KazAgroJambyl-2024".
M. Mammadov held bilateral meetings with the agriculture
ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan within the framework of the
visit. During the meetings, discussions were held on the future
directions of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture
between our countries.
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108004680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.