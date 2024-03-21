March 21 Marks Novruz, Gift That Preserved For Centuries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) March 21 is International Nowruz Day. In 2009, the Novruz
holiday was included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural
Heritage. In 2010, at the 64th session of the UN General Assembly,
March 21 was announced as the International Novruz Day.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the public on
the occasion of International Novruz Day. The appeal mentions that
Nowruz is a holiday of new beginnings - the beginning of a new
year, the arrival of spring and the awakening of nature. It is said
that this holiday brings together millions of people from different
generations and nationalities. Novruz promotes dialogue, good
neighborliness and reconciliation in the current period of
difficult trials. It is noted that Novruz helps to strengthen the
goals and values of the UN, such as peace, human rights and
dignity.
Novruz, which means "new day", is accepted as the beginning of
the new year according to an ancient belief. This holiday has been
celebrated for three thousand years in the Caucasus, the Balkans,
the Black Sea basin, Central Asia, the Middle East and other
regions.
From myths to historical and literary sources, various
information about Novruz being an ancient folk holiday can be
found. Novruz was the most interesting of the holidays celebrated
during Zoroastrianism. Information about this ancient holiday can
also be found in Nizamulmulk's "Policy Letter". Omar Khayyam
(1048-1131) in his work "Novruzname" scientifically showed that the
creation of Nowruz is related to the solar calendar based on
astronomical research.
Jean Chardin, a French traveler who lived in the 17th century,
visited Ganja, Nakhchivan, Tiflis, Yerevan, Tabriz, and Isfahan
during his trip to Eastern countries. After returning to his
homeland, he wrote a book called "Travel Note". It is interesting
that since one of his visits fell in March, he witnessed the Nowruz
holiday celebrated in Azerbaijan. Regarding that holiday, he wrote
in "Travel" that the Safavids had many religious and civil
holidays.
Besides, day and night are equal on that day. What surprised the
traveler was the fact that eggs were dyed with gold water and
people gave each other gifts of rare and expensive things - gold,
silver, cloth, perfume, and gems. The continuation of this kind of
celebration from the farmer to the king surprised the European
traveler even more. Jan Sharden was especially fascinated by the
Nowruz holiday held in Beylarbey district of Yerevan. One of the
factors that surprised him was that people prayed to God on the
first day of Eid. The traveler wrote: "They wash their whole bodies
with water at dawn." Then they wear clean clothes, speak nice
words, and are kind to each other. This song makes them believe
that the New Year will pass well and bring happiness."
In the Middle Ages in Azerbaijan, astrologers used to follow the
movement of the Sun and inform the population about it. In 1637,
the German traveler Adam Oleari witnessed how the Azerbaijanis
celebrated the New Year ceremony - Novruz in Shamakhi and wrote
about it: "The astrologer often stands behind the table, observes
the Sun using special instruments, and observes the moment when the
Sun reaches the equinox point of day and night. As soon as the
expected moment arrived, volleys were fired in the city due to the
news of the astrologer. Drums were beaten along the fortress walls
of Shamakhi city, people started celebrating."
Thus, Novruz is celebrated as a symbol of the beginning of the
new calendar, as well as being a traditional holiday that has been
preserved until today from an era of ancient fire worship,
paganism, belief in the sun and fire.
Some sources believe that it is based on scientific principles.
The beginning of the new year on March 21 has been fully
scientifically confirmed. Novruz is inextricably linked with the
everyday life, traditions, lifestyle, thinking and intellectual
level of our people. Nowruz has been passed from generation to
generation, century to century as a national holiday and folk
ceremony.
