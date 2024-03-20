               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
14 Killed, 37 Injured As Bus Crashes Inside Tunnel In China


3/20/2024 2:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, March 20 (IANS) Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Details are awaited.

