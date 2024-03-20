Triptii Dimri Shares Update On ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Says It’S Going To Be 'Something New'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri, who has been crowned 'national crush', has shared an update about her upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

The actress told IANS:“You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.”

“It's going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007. It has Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The second installment was released in 2022. The film featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.

Triptii's career graph changed right after the Ranbir-Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' released, even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like 'Bulbbul', 'Qala' and 'Laila Majnu'.

She will also be seen in 'Bad News' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.