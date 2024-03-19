Russians Shell Kupiansk With Multiple Rocket Launchers, Police Officer Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of March 19, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, injuring a police officer.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Offices of the Kharkiv region.

According to the investigation, on March 19, at about 5:30 p.m., Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk once again. Residential buildings were damaged. A police officer was injured. Previously, the enemy fired at the city from Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

Man injured in Vovchansk due to airstrike, houses damaged

Today, at about 4:30 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the village of Mokra Rokytna in the Kharkiv district. The property of an agricultural enterprise, including solar panels, was damaged. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with a Kh-59 high-precision aircraft missile.

As reported, the Russian army fired S-300 missiles at the village of Malynivka, Kharkiv region, at night, hitting the territory of the enterprise, there were damages.