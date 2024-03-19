Dinhata In Bengal On The Boil As Supporters Of Two Ministers Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district was on the boil on Tuesday night following clashes between the supporters of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and local MP Nisith Pramanik, and state Minister for North Bengal Development and local MLA, Udayan Guha.

Although initial reports said that it was Pramanik and Guha who got engaged in the scuffle, later it was learnt that the clash broke out between their supporters as the two leaders got engaged in a heated exchange of words.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Pramanik's convoy was passing through an area where Trinamool Congress supporters had assembled to celebrate Guha's birthday.

A scuffle broke out between the two groups and in an attempt to disperse the angry supporters from both sides, Dhiman Mitra, the local sub-divisional police officer, sustained injuries.

Pramanik and Guha were even seen dashing towards each other. However, timely intervention by the local police helped avoid a brawl between the two leaders.

As a mark of protest, Trinamool has called a 24-hour bandh in the Dinhata subdivision on Wednesday.