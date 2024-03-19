King Congratulates Tunisians On National Day

Strictly for print media only.Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah Tuesday sent a cable to Tunisian President Kais Saied, congratulating him on Tunisia's Dational Day.According to a royal court statement, the King wished the Tunisian President good health and the people of Tunisia further progress and prosperity.

