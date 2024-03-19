International Azerbaijani Language Promotion Event Held In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The event "Today and tomorrow of our language in Europe" was
held in Euskirchen, Germany, Azernews reports,
citing the Monitoring Centre under the State Language Commission of
Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the State Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed
at the event organized by the Monitoring Center and representatives
of the diaspora, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of
the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.
The director of the Monitoring Centre, Professor Sevinc Aliyeva,
expressed her satisfaction with the organisation of the meeting
dedicated to the international promotion of the Azerbaijani
language. S. Aliyeva noted that thousands of Azerbaijanis live in
the Federal Republic of Germany and emphasised the special role of
weekend schools in Azerbaijani families in preserving our mother
tongue and instilling a love for the language in the growing young
generation.
Zaur Aliyev, the chairman of the European Azerbaijan Centre,
provided information about the weekend school to be established in
the city of Münster, Germany, with the support of the State
Committee on Work with Diaspora. He shared ideas about establishing
close relations with the Monitoring Centre and organising online
classes in the subsequent stage.
The participants of the event wished success to the activities
of the weekend school to be established in Germany and stated that
they would provide all kinds of support to this initiative.
