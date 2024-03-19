Dubai unveils 'Ramadan in Dubai' campaign to improve business activity

(MENAFN) The Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, a key entity under the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, has announced the commencement of the "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign, signaling a period of heightened shopping activity during the holy month of Ramadan. As part of this initiative, shoppers can expect to avail themselves of a plethora of promotional offers and commercial discounts across various shopping centers and stores in Dubai, adding to the festive ambiance of the occasion.



The "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. His directive emphasizes the significance of celebrating the holy month and aims to highlight the cultural and festive aspects that embellish the emirate during this auspicious time.



Under the auspices of the "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, a leading entity within the Department of Economy and Tourism, is committed to providing residents and visitors with exceptional shopping experiences throughout the blessed month. This includes the launch of exclusive products by both local and international brands, alongside enticing promotional offers available at shopping centers across the city.



Dubai residents and visitors alike can anticipate a diverse range of shopping opportunities, with the campaign serving as a platform for individuals to explore and indulge in a variety of retail experiences. The initiative not only aims to enhance the shopping landscape in Dubai but also seeks to foster a sense of community and celebration during the holy month of Ramadan.

