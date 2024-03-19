Minister Jabbarov Congratulates Migration Service Employees On Occasion Of Their Professional Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov conveyed his congratulations to the workers of the State Migration Service of the Azerbaijan Republic on their professional holiday, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the minister on his X social account.

The post reads as follows:

"March 19 marks the professional holiday of migration agencies' employees in Azerbaijan. I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all the committed individuals who tirelessly contribute to the advancement of this sector in our country. We wish them everlasting success and further achievements," noted Minister Jabbarov on X.

It should be noted that the State Migration Service of the Azerbaijan Republic plays a crucial role in facilitating various aspects of migration processes, including immigration, emigration, asylum, and refugee issues. The agency is responsible for providing support and assistance to individuals and families navigating the complexities of migration, whether for employment, education, family reunification, or humanitarian reasons.