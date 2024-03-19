Minister Jabbarov Congratulates Migration Service Employees On Occasion Of Their Professional Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov conveyed his
congratulations to the workers of the State Migration Service of
the Azerbaijan Republic on their professional holiday, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the
minister on his X social account.
The post reads as follows:
"March 19 marks the professional holiday of migration agencies'
employees in Azerbaijan. I would like to extend our sincere
congratulations to all the committed individuals who tirelessly
contribute to the advancement of this sector in our country. We
wish them everlasting success and further achievements," noted
Minister Jabbarov on X.
It should be noted that the State Migration Service of the
Azerbaijan Republic plays a crucial role in facilitating various
aspects of migration processes, including immigration, emigration,
asylum, and refugee issues. The agency is responsible for providing
support and assistance to individuals and families navigating the
complexities of migration, whether for employment, education,
family reunification, or humanitarian reasons.
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107994741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.