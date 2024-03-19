Is Rose Hanbury Causing Prince William And Kate Middleton To Split? She Responds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid rumours of alleged affair with Prince William, Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury has broke silence and told her lawyers that \"the rumours are completely false,\" as reported by Business Insider report. Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan, a lot has been happening in the Royal Family since the past few months, right from King Charles cancer news, Kate Middleton's disappearance post surgery to Prince William's alleged affair. Several media outlets have also reported that her disappearance to be a signal of trouble between William-Kate Middleton hinting at a potential split. A few media reports suggest that the strife in their marriage is because of Hanburry Read: Why was Barack Obama in London to meet Rishi Sunak? To find Kate Middleton, netizens jokeOn Saturday, March 16, The Sun had reported that Kate was seen visiting her favourite farm shop around a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.“After all the rumours that had been going round, I was stunned to see them there,\" the publication quoted a witness at the farm shop in Windsor to that, TOI reported, after the most recent photo-editing controversy, Princess of Wales was spotted heading out with her husband, Prince of Wales, however, she seemed to be 'unhappy.' Sources also suggested that she was \"looking like sad Princess Diana\".Who is Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury?Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and comes from a family that has a deep-rooted history with the British Royal family. According to a Times of India report, she is believed to be closely connected with Kate and William's inner social circle Read: Kate Middleton health crisis: Princess Diana's brother 'worried about truth' amid wild conspiracy theoriesRecently, on The Late Night Show, Stephen Colbert also spoke about the conspiracy theories circulating about Middleton's public absence and Prince William's alleged affair.“The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well, now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair,” he had said, recently, several major news agencies had issued a“kill notice\" to the first picture of Kate Middleton on Mothers Day after her surgery. The photo of the Princess of Wales was withdrawn by agencies like Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press as it looked“manipulated.\" Many believed that the release of Kate's photo was an effort by the palace to quiet the rumours. However, the Princess of Wales did address the controversy and posted on X saying, \"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C\".

