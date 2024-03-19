Five-Layer Security Cover In Place For PM’S Salem Rally Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour of southern states, will address a mammoth rally at Salem in Western Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy security has been deployed in Salem with more than 5,000 police personnel on duty and a five layer security in place.

The PM will reach Salem after attending a roadshow at Palakkad in Kerala.

PMK founder leader, Dr S Ramadoss, will attend the PM's programme at Salem.

The BJP entered into an electoral understanding with the PMK on Tuesday morning with Ramadoss' party being allocated ten seats to contest from Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, Salem is the home turf of AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

It may be recalled that the BJP and the AIADMK were alliance partners in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls. However, the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP in September 2023.

It remains to be seen whether the PM will target the AIADMK General Secretary in his home turf, as the Tamil Nadu BJP President has taken an anti-AIADMK stance ever since the two parted ways.