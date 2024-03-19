NTR Jr Heads To Goa For New Shoot Schedule Of ‘Devara: Part 1’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Telugu superstar NTR Jr, who is known for his role of Komaram Bheem in 'RRR', is currently in Goa to commence shooting for the next phase of his upcoming film 'Devara: Part 1'.

The shooting schedule, which includes filming a song, started on Tuesday and will last for a week.

The actor earlier wrapped up the shooting schedules in Hyderabad.

'Devara: Part 1' also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut.

The film marks NTR Jr's second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film 'Janatha Garage', which earned a lot of positive response from the audience and critics alike.

'Devara', directed by Koratala Siva, will unfold in two parts, with the first part arriving in theatres on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.