Seven Stunning Natural Wonders Of South America

South America, a continent with nearly 18 million square kilometers, is home to a diverse range of landscapes that will take your breath away.









Adventurers planning a trip to this region should consider visiting at least one of the destinations highlighted by Kaitlyn Rosati in her article for The Travel.



From towering waterfalls and sprawling deserts to lush jungles and majestic mountains, there's a diverse range of options to explore.























Must-see wonders include the Amazon Rainforest, Angel Falls, Torres del Paine, Salar de Uyuni, and Perito Moreno Glacier.









Additionally, the Atacama Desert in Chile and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador stand out as remarkable destinations









Amazon Rainforest

Spanning several countries, the Amazon Rainforest is the largest tropical rainforest on Earth.







Visitors often explore this world-renowned ecosystem through Iquitos in Peru or Manaus in Brazil.









Additionally, the Amazon provides 20% of global freshwater, hosts diverse species like pink dolphins, colorful frogs, and intriguing insects.









Angel Falls

South America is home to the world's highest waterfall, Angel Falls, which boasts a remarkable drop of 1,000 meters.







Located in southeastern Venezuela along the Churun River, this waterfall offers an awe-inspiring view for those navigating the unique challenges of accessing this Venezuelan gem.

Torres del Paine National Park

Chile's vast geography includes numerous natural wonders, with Torres del Paine National Park standing out in Patagonian Chile.







Surrounded by picturesque mountains and deep blue glacial lakes, the park is a prime spot for nature lovers and is considered one of the best places for camping outdoors.

Salar de Uyuni

Bolivia hosts the world's largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni, known for its unique optical illusion photography opportunities.







Despite logistical challenges, it remains a highly recommended destination. The nearest airport is in Uyuni, though many travelers also journey from Cochabamba, Bolivia.



Various organized tours offer transport and accommodation from La Paz, and expeditions from Chile's Atacama Desert also lead to this spectacular site.

Perito Moreno Glacier

In Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park, the Perito Moreno Glacier is a breathtaking sight within Patagonia.







As one of the world's largest glaciers, it extends to the shores of Lago Argentino, with El Calafate as the nearest city.



However, it's a top attraction and a must-visit for anyone traveling to the region.

Atacama Desert

The world's driest desert in northern Chile offers a spectacular backdrop. Close to the Bolivian border, the nearest airport is Calama.







The vast Atacama Desert is best explored by renting a camper van, allowing traveler s to experience sleeping under the starlit sky.

Galapagos Islands

A paradise for science and nature enthusiasts, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador offer a close encounter with wildlife.







Located about 965 km off the Ecuadorian mainland, the islands are accessible via a short flight from Quito or Guayaquil or by cruise ship.









Visitors should allocate enough time to explore the four inhabited islands, seeking out unique species like finches and blue-footed boobies.









