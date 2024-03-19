UN Chief Calls On Israel To Ensure Gaza Humanitarian Access

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Mac 19 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday, called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

Guterres made the plea after the latest acute food insecurity analysis for Gaza, warns that famine in the northern part of Gaza is imminent.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, conducted in Dec last year, warned that famine may occur by the end of May, this year, if an immediate cessation of hostilities and sustained access for the provision of essential supplies and services to the population did not take place. Since then, the conditions necessary to prevent famine have not been met, and the latest evidence confirms that famine is imminent in the northern governorates and is projected to occur anytime between mid-Mac and May, this year.

The report is an appalling indictment of conditions on the ground for civilians. Palestinians in Gaza are enduring horrifying levels of hunger and suffering. This is the highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded by the IPC system – anywhere, anytime, said Guterres.

“This is an entirely manmade disaster and the report makes clear that it can be halted. Today's report is Exhibit A, for the need for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire,” said Guterres.

He called on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza and for the international community to fully support UN humanitarian efforts.

“We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable and the unjustifiable,” he said.– NNN-XINHUA