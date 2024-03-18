Natuzzi Italia And Dubai Cares Present: Re-Vive Masterpiece Showcase Extended Until Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Empowering Education Through Art

Dubai, UAE - March 18, 2024 - Natuzzi Italia, the global leader in luxury furniture, is proud to announce the exclusive showcase of its Re-vive Chairs reinterpreted by Emirati artists Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna. This captivating display will be hosted at Natuzzi Stores on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, and The Galleria in Abu Dhabi until Eid al Fitr.

Building upon the success of the 'RE-THINKING RE-VIVE' event held on February 8, 2024, at the flagship store on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Natuzzi Italia continues its commitment to art, design, and philanthropy. In collaboration with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, Natuzzi Italia brings forth an initiative to empower education through art.

With prices starting at AED 49,000, these exclusive pieces not only add a touch of elegance to any space but also contribute to a noble cause. All proceeds from the sale of Re-vive chairs will be dedicated to Dubai Cares, supporting children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education.

The Re-vive armchair artworks, reinterpreted by the exceptionally talented Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna, will be on display, embodying the fusion of culture, innovation, and philanthropy. Maisoon Al Saleh's artwork harmonizes tradition with modernity, intricately depicting UAE culture through traditional attire. On the other hand, Khalid Albanna's artwork explores innovative dimensions, symbolizing the inclusive and welcoming culture of the UAE.

'We are thrilled to showcase the talents of Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna in reinterpreting our iconic Re-vive armchair,' said Gayatri Dongre, Chief Operating Officer at Western Furniture, Natuzzi – UAE. 'Through this collaboration with Dubai Cares, we are not only celebrating art and design but also making a tangible difference in the lives of children around the world.'

The Re-vive armchair embodies cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design, offering unmatched comfort and adaptability. Its Quilted version combines luxurious softness with exquisite craftsmanship, featuring a decorative trim that enhances its silhouette. With the Responsive Recline feature and adaptive armrests, the armchair ensures a personalized seating experience. Designed by Formway Design, known for its meticulous design processes and environmental awareness, Re-vive has earned global acclaim and is featured in design museums worldwide.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to witness the convergence of art, design, and philanthropy at Natuzzi Stores in Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, and The Galleria in Abu Dhabi until Eid al Fitr.

For more information and details, visit any Natuzzi store located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, visit the website or call +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.