Jordan Valley Authority Declares Medium-Level Emergency Amid Extreme Weather

Jordan Valley, March 18 (Petra) -- The Jordan Valley Authority declared Monday a medium-level emergency plan due to the expected extreme weather.According to a statement, the Authority said the medium-level emergency is declared as the country braces for extreme weather lasting for a few days accompanied by rainfall, torrential rains and rising water levels in water bodies.It added that all necessary measures and preparations had been taken through its administrations in the Jordan Valley areas, activating emergency rooms and raising the readiness of their staff, machinery and equipment in the northern, central and southern Jordan Valley.