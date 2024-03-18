Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Launches Gen AI-Based Search Assist Tool For Investors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd on Monday launched 'MyMutualFundGPT' to assist investors' queries across its digital platforms.

The generative AI-based tool goes beyond traditional keyword matching by comprehending the context of queries and generates responses based on the meaning.

The tool addresses investors' queries regarding products and services.

In addition, it also helps Investors to conduct research on our top-performing funds, fund managers, and related topics, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of MyMutualFundGPT emphasises our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a more intuitive and engaging experience for our investors,” said A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

Besides, MyMutualFundGPT acts as an innovative solution-oriented providing a conversational interface.

By introducing MyMutualFundGPT, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd said it anticipates higher investor engagement and repeat footfall across all its digital platforms.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited is one of the leading asset managers in India, servicing around 7.89 million investor folios with a pan India presence across 290 plus locations and a total assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 3,247 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.