Two Men Found Dead With Stab Wounds In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The bodies of two men with stab wounds were found merely a short distance away from each other in Delhi's Baprola village, said police on Monday, adding that both were declared brought dead at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (34) and Rajesh (33) and both had visible stab wounds on their chest.

According to police, on Sunday at 9:44 p.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a man lying in a pool of blood at Das Garden, near Machi Market, Baprola village following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The man was rushed to Jaffarpur Hospital, where he was declared dead. The man was identified as Mukesh,” said a senior police official.

Later, another body was found nearby with a stab wound in the chest and apparently dead and he was identified as Rajesh.

The official said that a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on Monday at Ranhola police station and an investigation is in progress.

“Police teams have been formed to crack the case. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and to know the crime sequence,” said the official.