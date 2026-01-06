Mujahid: Pakistan Must Focus On Internal Issues, Not Propaganda

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): In response to the recent remarks made by the Pakistani Army spokesperson, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has stated that Pakistan should focus on resolving its internal issues rather than engaging in baseless propaganda against Afghanistan.

According to reports, after a period of relative calm in the tense relations between Kabul and Islamabad, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Pakistani Army spokesperson, has once again resorted to accusations, claiming that Afghanistan has become the“center of global terrorist activities.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the IEA, issued a statement on his X, saying that the Pakistani Army spokesperson's recent remarks during a press conference concerning Afghanistan's governmental and social structure are not only detached from reality but also contradict the standards and responsibilities expected of a professional military.

Mujahid said that the IEA strongly condemns these irresponsible and provocative remarks, urging relevant Pakistani institutions to refrain from stepping outside official positions and inciting baseless propaganda against Afghanistan. Instead, he emphasized that Pakistan should direct its focus toward addressing its internal challenges.

According to Mujahid, Afghanistan is an independent and stable country with a strong security system and authoritative leadership, exercising full control over its entire territory.

He also emphasized:“We categorically stress that any interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs, including the use of threatening language, is completely unacceptable to the Afghan nation.”

The IEA has called on relevant Pakistani authorities to adopt a more responsible approach and issue carefully considered statements, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of relations between the two countries.

