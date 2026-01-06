Nearly 23MW Naghlu Solar Power Project Inaugurated

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A 22.75-megawatt solar power generation project was completed and inaugurated in the Naghlu area of Surobi district in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdul Bari Omar said at the inauguration ceremony that industrial activity in the country was steadily expanding, leading to a growing demand for electricity.

He said some factories now required up to 40 megawatts of power-an amount equivalent to the electricity supply of two provinces-adding that the Naghlu solar project would help partially address existing shortages.

“Electricity in the modern era is as vital as blood circulation in the human body,” he said, adding that Afghanistan was utilising multiple sources of power generation on its path toward economic and political independence.

Dr. Omar said DABS had launched work on several major projects, including coal-based, wind and solar power schemes, noting that the Azizi Group was cooperating with the power utility on 16 projects.

He congratulated the nation and the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on the inauguration and expressed hope that Afghanistan would one day export electricity.

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi said Afghanistan currently required more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity for residential use and over 10,000 megawatts for the industrial sector.

He said the 22.75-megawatt Naghlu project would enable electricity supply to more than 23,000 households and added that projects with a combined generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts were currently under implementation by DABS.

Haq Anwar described electricity as a fundamental requirement for the country's development and assured that the IEA would continue efforts to strengthen the power sector. Meanwhile, Head of Emirati Companies Mawlavi Ahmad Jan Bilal said several development projects were underway in the electricity sector across various provinces and would be put into operation upon completion. He added that improved security had created a favourable environment for national self-sufficiency and the implementation of large-scale development projects. kk/sa

Chief of the Directorate of Administrative Affairs Sheikh Noor