Syria Condemns U.S. Destructive Policies

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Mac 18 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's Foreign Ministry, yesterday strongly denounced a recent joint statement by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, as the perpetuation of“destructive policies.”

The ministry said, the joint statement was a continuation of the“destructive policies” that these countries have been imposing on Syria for the past 13 years.

On the 13th anniversary of the break out of the Syrian conflict on Mac 15, the United States, Britain, France, and Germany issued a joint statement accusing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of“committing widespread oppression and atrocities” against Syrians, resulting in over 500,000 deaths and massive displacement.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry accused in a statement, the four countries of utilising various tools of war against Syria, including inciting campaigns, spreading misleading information, supporting terrorist organisations and separatist militias, creating illegitimate alliances, and imposing inhumane unilateral coercive measures on the Syrian people.

This has ultimately led to the direct occupation of parts of Syrian territory, according to the statement.

“The Syrian government sees these assertions as mere political hypocrisy and a desperate attempt to cover up the catastrophic effects of the coercive measures imposed on the Syrian population,”

Additionally, the theft of Syrian national resources by foreign powers has deprived the Syrian people of their wealth and livelihoods, said the statement, regarding the continued occupation of parts of Syrian territory by U.S. forces as a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and the United Nations Charter.

Moreover, the ministry called for justice to be served by compensating Syrians for their losses, holding accountable those responsible for the destruction of cities like Raqqa, and ensuring that perpetrators of atrocities are not exempt from punishment.– NNN-SANA

