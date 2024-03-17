1St Phase Of NATO's Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 Completed In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) NATO allies on Sunday completed the initial phase of the
Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 in Poland, the "largest military
exercise in Europe since the Cold War," according to the alliance, Azernews citing, Anadolu Agency.
"Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, conducted in Poland with the
participation of 24 countries including Türkiye has been
successfully completed," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said
on X.
About 90,000 troops are to take part in the exercise“poised to
test and refine NATO's defence plans for reinforcing European
defences against a near-peer adversary,” the alliance had said
earlier in a statement before the drills began.
“STEADFAST DEFENDER 2024 is designed to provide valuable
insights for enhancing NATO's defence plans, improving
interoperability, efficiency, and resilience.
“This effort aims to demonstrate NATO's commitment to collective
defence and send a robust message about its readiness to protect
all Allies in the face of emerging threats,” the statement
noted.
“As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, this exercise sends a
clear message that NATO is prepared to defend its members, its
values, and uphold collective security in the Euro-Atlantic area,”
the alliance underlined.
According to the statement, the first phase of the exercise,
between the end of January and mid-March, focused on "maritime
reinforcement across the Atlantic and in the Arctic."
The second phase from mid-February to the end of May shifts to
"using deployed reinforcements across all domains, from the Arctic
to the Eastern Flank."
