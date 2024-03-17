William-Kate Middleton In For A 'Split'? Know About Rumoured 'Mistress' Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton, the British royal whose absence from her public appearances and duties has fuelled rumours about discord with spouse, Prince William the most recent photo-editing controversy, Princess of Wales was spotted heading out with her husband, Prince of Wales, but she seemed to be 'unhappy,' reported TOI. Kate Middleton gained the spotlight when she shared a snap of her with her family that proved to be 'manipulated.'

Also read: Where is Kate Middleton? Find out conspiracy theories behind Princess of Wales' 'disappearance' post operationSources suggested that she was \"looking like sad Princess Diana\". Moreover, as per some rumours that have emerged recently, suggest strife in their marriage because of Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury. These alarms raises hints about trouble between the royal couple and makes it necessary to find out who is Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury you need to know about Lady Sarah Rose HanburyLet's find out who is she and why is she being linked to Prince William. Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury was born on March 15 in the year 1984 and has previously worked as a model read: Kate Middleton apologises for manipulated family photo: 'Was experimenting with editing...'How is she linked to the royals?Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and belongs to a family who has deep-rooted history with the British Royal family. She is believed to be closely connected with Kate and William's inner social-circle, reported TOI read: Kate Middleton: 'Manipulated' post-surgery image fans conspiracy theories further; news agencies issue 'kill notice'In 2009, she married the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, David Cholmondeley. The report stated that after tying the knot, the couple moved to a huge estate, Houghton Hall, with their family that is near the royal couple, Kate and William's residence read: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's first official photo since surgery released: See photoWhere does 'Marquess' stand in British hierarchy?Considering British nobility, Marquess is a hereditary rank which falls just behind the duke. Moreover, it is important to note that Prince and Princess of Wales were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when Queen Elisabeth II was alive status of Duke and Duchess is just a step ahead of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley in the power structure.

Prince William's father, Prince Charles was crowned as the King only after Queen Elisabeth II's death. Meanwhile, Kate and William were promoted to their new designation of Prince and Princess of Wales.

MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107987363