Chair Of Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council Attends 12Th BRAF Session
Held in Albania's Vlorë, on September 16-18, 2025, the conference focused on“Hate Speech and Freedom of Information on Audiovisual and Online Media Platforms.” Opening speeches were delivered by Armela Krasniqi, chair of the Albanian Audiovisual Media Authority (AMA); Deniz Güçer, BRAF secretary-general; and Merve Safa Kavakci, first deputy secretary-general of BSEC.
Two panel sessions addressed key topics: ethical and legal frameworks for balancing freedom of information with public safety in audiovisual media, and awareness campaigns and international cooperation for regulating online media content.
Speaking at the first panel, Sattarov highlighted Azerbaijan's legal measures against hate speech, including discrimination based on religion, race, or gender, and detailed the Audiovisual Council's related initiatives.
Advisor Hashim Alimammadzade also briefed attendees on recent developments in Azerbaijan's media sector. The meeting concluded with a decision to host the next BRAF session in Bulgaria.
To note, the 11th BRAF meeting was held in Azerbaijan's Baku earlier this year under the organization of the Audiovisual Council.
The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual media sphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual media sphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment