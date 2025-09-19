Priyanka Gandhi Performs Tulabharam Ritual In Wayanad Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Wayanad, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, who is currently on an extensive week-long tour of her constituency, on Friday, offered prayers at the Mukkam Manassery Sri Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple and performed the traditional Tulabharam ritual with plantains.

Temple authorities received her on arrival, and after completing the rituals, Priyanka Gandhi admired the newly built temple chariot.

She congratulated the artisans involved in its construction, praising their craftsmanship and dedication.

The Wayanad MP arrived in Wayanad on September 12 and has since been visiting different parts of the Lok Sabha constituency.

Her engagements include meeting leaders of social, religious and community organisations at their homes, listening to their concerns, and interacting closely with local residents.

Adding to the significance of the day, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also reached Wayanad on Friday morning.

Both leaders arrived at the Karipur International Airport around 10 a.m. and reached here on a helicopter.

Despite her health challenges, Sonia Gandhi's decision to arrive here has been described by political observers as a powerful statement of the Congress' emotional bond with voters in the region.

Congress workers say Priyanka Gandhi's constituency tour is aimed at consolidating organisational strength and reinforcing the party's grassroots connect.

By directly engaging with locals, the Wayanad MP is sending out a message that she remains actively present among her constituents.

During her interactions in villages and towns, Priyanka Gandhi held friendly conversations with residents, listening to their views on education, healthcare, agriculture and environmental protection.

She also discussed potential solutions to local problems, with strong participation from party workers and local leaders.

Special emphasis on youth and women marked Priyanka Gandhi's outreach, something that locals received with enthusiasm.

Her approachable style and willingness to hear people's voices have drawn appreciation from diverse sections of society.

Congress leaders interpreted Priyanka Gandhi's temple visit as a gesture underscoring cultural harmony and her emotional connect with the people.

Congress spokespersons highlighted that the visit was conducted in the spirit of secularism and communal amity.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to attend upcoming panchayat and block-level meetings, visit educational institutions, and interact with students.

She has assured people that their issues will be raised in the Parliament.