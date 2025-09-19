Jr Women's Hockey Team To Tour Australia For Five-Match Series From Sep 26 To Oct 2
During the tour, India will play their first three matches against the Australia Junior Women's Team, followed by two matches against the local side Canberra Chill, a club that competes in Australia's Hockey One League. The matches will be played on September 26, 27, 29, 30 and October 2.
This will be a significant exposure tour for the junior women as they continue their preparations for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, which will be hosted in Santiago, Chile, in December this year.
The series will offer the Indian team a chance to test themselves in challenging conditions and gain invaluable international match experience against the Australian team, known for its fast-paced and physical brand of hockey.
For many of the players, this will also be their first overseas exposure at the junior level, making it a crucial step in their growth and development.
Looking ahead to the tour, Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Coach Tushar Khandker said, "We are grateful for this opportunity to tour Australia, which is one of the strongest hockey-playing nations in the world. Playing a competitive series against them will give our players valuable exposure, help us identify areas of improvement, and prepare the team for the challenges of the Junior World Cup later this year.”
“The players have been working hard in the training camp, and this series will be a real test of our preparations so far. Our focus will be on improving match temperament, adapting to different playing conditions, and executing our strategies under pressure. I believe this experience will go a long way in shaping the team's confidence and readiness for the World Cup,” he added.
