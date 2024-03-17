America issues masked caution to Hungary

(MENAFN) In a significant rebuke, United States Ambassador David Pressman criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for isolating Hungary from the Western "community of democracies."



Pressman delivered his remarks at the Central European University (CEU) in Budapest during an event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Hungary's accession to NATO. The speech highlighted various grievances against Budapest, including its perceived cordial relations with Moscow and refusal to align with United States positions on the Ukraine conflict.



Pressman's address emphasized the importance of maintaining ties between the United States and Hungary, regardless of political leadership. He warned against Hungary's reliance on "temporary" leaders, implicitly referencing Orban's expressed hope for a victory by former President Donald Trump in the upcoming United States presidential election.



The ambassador's remarks come amidst strained relations between the United States and Hungary, exacerbated by Budapest's crackdown on institutions like the CEU, founded by Hungarian-born United States billionaire George Soros. Pressman underscored the significance of the CEU's relocation to Vienna, attributing it to Budapest's shifting geopolitical orientation.



Central to Pressman's criticism was Hungary's perceived alignment with Russia and divergence from NATO's collective security interests. He accused Hungary of disregarding the security concerns of NATO members and advocating for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, which he characterized as a stance favoring "surrender and subjugation" of Ukraine to Russia.



The veiled threat issued by Pressman underscores growing tensions between Hungary and the United States over issues ranging from democratic values to geopolitical alignment. As Budapest faces scrutiny for its policies, Pressman's warning signals a potential shift in United States policy towards Hungary and highlights the complexities of diplomatic relations in the region.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986908