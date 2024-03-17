Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Krai

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Krasnodar Krai, drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the early hours of March 17, causing a fire.

This was reported by BBC Russian service, according to Ukrinform.

According to media reports, the refinery was attacked by a group of drones, some of which flew to the enterprise, after which a fire broke out. Russian Telegram channels reported that several explosions were heard in the city. According to local officials, the drones were "neutralized," but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of them.

The Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters confirmed the attack and one death from a suspected heart attack. No one was injured in the fire.

Later, the operational headquarters said that the fire at the refinery had been extinguished. More than 80 people and 25 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The Slavyansk Oil Refinery (Slavyansk-Eco LLC) is located in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban; according to the Kommersant newspaper, the company is one of the five largest oil refineries in the region.

This is the sixth refinery attacked in Russia in the last week.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 16 March, drones attacked two oil refineries in Russia's Samara region, causing a fire.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that it was SBU drones that attacked the Russian refineries.