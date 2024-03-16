Learning Spanish - Lesson 1

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) For those of you who are newcomers to Panama and to learning the Spanish language, I wish you all the best.

One of the things that many of us have found, is that once you learn a few words, it becomes easier, and the Spanish speaking people of Panama are so appreciative that you are making an attempt to learn their language.

The Spanish speakers are very helpful when it comes to learning their language.

They may ask you how you are.

You would say 'bien'.

After awhile that gets boring, so you add, 'muy bien'.

And then there is 'todo bien'.

But later you may just get tired of repeating the same old 'bien'.

Then it is time to get fancy.

The next time that a Panamanian asks you how you are, say 'Feliz como un lombriz'.

That should get a smile.

Then the next day when you are asked how you are, say 'Fresco como una lachuga'.

You will need some practice to make it sound like it is something that you say every day as a normal expression, but have some fun with it.

It's a nice way to win friends and influence people, of the Spanish persuasion.

