Kazakhstan Backs Down From Product Bans On Kyrgyzstan Imports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan has agreed not to impose restrictions or bans on
products from Kyrgyzstan, despite earlier proposals by the Kazakh
government due to concerns about the quality of goods from
Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.
According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the
agreement was reached following consultations with Kazakhstan's
Ministry of Trade and Integration.
Following the consultations, the parties agreed to jointly
implement a series of measures aimed at preventing the issuance of
"gray certificates."
The complete digitization of the conformity assessment processes
(certification and declaration) from application submission to
document issuance is one of these measures. Other measures include
strengthening the obligations and requirements for laboratories,
supervisory authorities, certification experts, and conformity
assessment bodies.
The government of Kazakhstan put out a draft resolution earlier
this month for public comment with the intention of outlawing goods
permitted in Kyrgyzstan.
Concerns concerning the issuance of conformity assessment
documents (also known as "gray certificates") in Kyrgyzstan without
following the correct procedures or carrying out tests were brought
up in the resolution's explanatory note.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.