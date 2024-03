Air Astra Welcomes Sohail Majid As CCO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Air Astra, country's newest private airline, announced the appointment of Sohail Majid as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 3, 2024.

Sohail Majid brings over 25 years of experience in the airline and travel industry, having held leadership positions at renowned airlines like US-Bangla Airlines, NOVOAIR, Regent Airways, Best Air, Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and China Southern. In his new role, he will leverage his extensive expertise to spearhead Air Astra's commercial strategy and drive growth across all sales channels, said a release.

On the move, Sohail Majid, Chief Commercial Officer, Air Astra, said, "I am thrilled to join Air Astra and contribute to the company's mission of revolutionizing air travel in Bangladesh. I am passionate about leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the travel experience for our customers. I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Air Astra and driving the company's continued success."

Prior to joining Air Astra, Sohail Majid served as Chief Operating Officer at ShareTrip, where he played a key role in streamlining operations and fostering business development, added the release.