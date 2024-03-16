Air India Lays Off Over180 Employees

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Tata Group-owned Air India has laid off over 180 non-flying staff in the recent weeks, sources have revealed. However, the airline contends that the affected individuals were unable to take advantage of voluntary retirement schemes and reskilling opportunities.

Air India was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022 post which the airline saw efforts to streamline the business model.

An Air India spokesperson stated that as part of the fitment process, employees in non-flying roles have been allocated positions according to organisational requirements and individual qualifications.



They added that over the past 18 months, a thorough process has been undertaken to evaluate the suitability of all employees. Throughout this period, numerous Voluntary Retirement Schemes and opportunities for reskilling have been extended to the employees.

“However, for less than 1 percent of our employee base who have not been able to utilise VRS or reskilling opportunities, we have to part ways. We are honouring all contractual obligations during this process,” the spokesperson added.

Although the airline didn't specify the precise count of staff layoffs, sources indicated it to be slightly over 180 legacy employees. Air India's total workforce stands at approximately 18,000 employees. Since the takeover by the Tata Group, two rounds of Voluntary Retirement Schemes have been introduced. According to the spokesperson, a key element of the multi-year transformational initiative Vihaan is to establish an agile and efficient organisational structure aligned with the business model, facilitating expansion and ambition.

