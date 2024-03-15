COP29 To Make Significant Contribution To Climate Action: UNDP Administrator

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, speaking at the panel session
titled From Good Words to Good Deeds: What Objectives Can be Set
for COP29 within the framework of the 11th Global Baku Forum,
highlighted the significance of immediate responses to climate
change.
He underscored that COP29, to be hosted by Azerbaijan, will play
a crucial role in advancing action on climate change, Azernews reports.
Steiner stressed the need for funding initiatives ahead of COP29
and emphasized the importance of expressing objections to climate
change while urging global collaboration on concerted action.
Additionally, he noted the integration of climate change into
national sustainable development goals in 2024 and the transition
of many countries to renewable energy sources.
