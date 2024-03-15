Discussion Platform For Young Businesses In Qatar Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its vision to be a platform for community engagement and education, Msheireb Museums launched a programme in collaboration with the Youth Entrepreneur Club to create a space to discuss crucial topics related to entrepreneurship to further nurture the rapidly expanding community of young business leaders in Qatar.

The first event at Msheireb Museum examined how startups can leverage cutting-edge tools and digital transformation to gain a competitive edge.

Young local entrepreneurs, Reema Al Kuwari and Jassim Al Ejji, shared valuable lessons learned through success and failure along their personal journeys.

“We are committed to highlighting stories of perseverance and success that empower our local community,” stated Msheireb Museums' Acting General Manager, Abdulla Al Naama.“Innovation and vision have always been key drivers for Qatar's continued growth. Through insightful dialogue and sharing inspiring personal stories, we hope to cultivate an environment where our youth can thrive as business leaders and pioneers, following in the footsteps of their forefathers before them.”

The Youth Entrepreneur Club is a non-profit organisation operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The club is designed to support and empower Qatari youth involvement in the local economy, providing them with the necessary resources, guidance, and opportunities to develop their commercial ventures and enhance their leadership and creative skills.

Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneur Club, expressed his appreciation for the platform provided by Msheireb Museums:“At the Youth Entrepreneur Club, we aspire to a future where every young man and woman has an active role in building Qatar's vibrant economy. We focus on empowering youth by providing them with tools, knowledge, and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders and entrepreneurs who bear the responsibility of shaping our nation's future.”