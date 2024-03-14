Interior Minister Meets Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani met on Thursday with ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar Ali Salehabadi. The meeting dealt with the two countries' co-operation relations in the security fields and ways to bolster these relations, in addition to discussing a host of topics of mutual interest. (QNA)
