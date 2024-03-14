QC Hosts Workshop In International Standards Of Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a workshop entitled“International Standards of Social Responsibility ISO 26000”, with the participation of 36 participants from various governmental and private entities.

The event focused on the concepts and principles of social responsibility, as well as the most important topics and issues related to it, such as corporate governance, human rights, labour practices, environmental sustainability, fair employment practices, consumer issues, and community development. Furthermore, it discussed the audit process, which included appointing the audit team, conducting document reviews, preparing, and implementing audit activities, drafting, approving, and distributing the audit report, and concluding with audit follow-up procedures.

It further reviewed the impact of social responsibility performance on the facility, focusing on the facility's competitive advantage and reputation, maintenance of employee morale, commitment, and productivity, the facility's ability to attract workers or customers, the vision of investors and donors, as well as its relationships with other companies and governments.