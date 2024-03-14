America conducts private discussions with Iran

(MENAFN) The administration of United States President Joe Biden reportedly engaged in clandestine negotiations with Iran to address the ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial cargo ships in the Red Sea. According to reports from the Financial Times on Wednesday, undisclosed discussions took place in Oman in January, facilitated by Omani officials acting as intermediaries between United States and Iranian representatives.



Despite the efforts, the attacks by the Houthi rebels have persisted, indicating that the secret negotiations may not have yielded the desired outcome. It remains unclear whether Iran declined the United States request or attempted unsuccessfully to persuade the rebels to cease their assaults using rockets and drones. Iranian authorities have maintained that while they offer political support to the Houthi group, the rebels operate independently.



The continued attacks by the Houthis have disrupted maritime traffic in one of the world's vital shipping lanes, affecting vessels passing through the Red Sea and its adjacent waters. These incidents come amid heightened tensions in the region, with various Iranian-backed groups targeting interests of the United States, United Kingdom, and Israel, particularly following the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.



Despite previous airstrikes conducted by a United States-led coalition against the Houthi rebels, the group has remained defiant, vowing to retaliate against any perceived escalations by the American and British forces. The situation underscores the complexity of the regional dynamics and the challenges in resolving the conflict in Yemen.

