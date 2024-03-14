Revisiting the Golden Era with "Ghagra": “The Crew” Drops an Iconic Remake Featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th March 2024: Prepare to be spellbound as TIPS Music unveils "Ghagra," a mesmerizing recreation of a timeless classic, featuring the unparalleled talent of Tabu, the timeless beauty of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the effervescent charm of Kriti Sanon, "Ghagra" promises to be a visual and auditory spectacle like no other. With their dynamic performances and irresistible charisma, these leading ladies breathe new life into this classic melody, delivering a rendition that pays homage to its roots while adding a contemporary twist.



This electrifying song, a revamped version of a yesteryear chart-topper, is poised to captivate hearts and reignite the magic of the golden era.



The vibe of "Ghagra" is nothing short of mesmerizing. As the melody unfolds, viewers are treated to a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours, stunning choreography, and breathtaking scenery, all woven together seamlessly to create a sensory feast for the eyes and ears.



Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries Limited, says ” We are thrilled to present 'Ghagra,' a timeless classic reimagined for a new generation. With the unparalleled talent of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, we believe this song will captivate audiences worldwide and reignite the magic of the golden era of Indian cinema."







MENAFN14032024005232011781ID1107975788