Milipol Qatar Delegation Visits Security And Policing Exhibition In Farnborough

London: A delegation from Milipol Qatar Committee at the Ministry of Interior visited the Government Security and Policing Exhibition, organized by the UK Office's Joint Security and Resilience Centre from March 12-14 in Farnborough, United Kingdom.

The Milipol Qatar Committee delegation included Chairman of the Committee Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani and member of the Committee Colonel Nasser bin Saad Al Otaibi.

The visit aims to review the latest advanced products and systems and hold meetings with company officials to invite them to participate in the Global Event for Homeland Security and Safety (Milipol Qatar) 2024, scheduled to be held from October 29-31.