Victory Of Ukraine Depends On Strength Of Transatlantic Bond - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell thanked the USA for providing a new package of military aid to Ukraine and noted that Ukraine's victory in the fight against Russian aggression depends on the strength and reliability of transatlantic ties.

Borrell made the statement in Washington during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Ukrinform, referring to the EEAS press service.

"High Representative Borrell stressed the need for more, faster and sustained military assistance to Ukraine. He commended the US for their latest decision on additional military aid and stressed that victory for Ukraine rested on the maintenance of our strong transatlantic bond," the report reads.

Top EU and U.S. diplomats also discussed coordinating efforts to seek a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, including global engagement in international initiatives such as the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"The High Representative recalled the EU's commitment to long-term support for Ukraine, now totalling EUR 138 billion, with more to come, and informed his US counterpart about latest developments on Ukraine's EU accession path," the press service wrote.

Alongside the situation in Ukraine, Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken discussed developments in the Middle East, Haiti, and Venezuela, as well as ways to strengthen the EU-U.S. partnership at a crucial time for global diplomacy.

As reported earlier, today the ambassadors of the EU member states agreed in principle on the reform of the European Peace Facility and the creation within its framework of a special instrument for providing military aid for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion for 2024.

Yesterday, the United States announced a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine. It includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery shells, including high-explosive and cluster munitions, as well as 105mm rounds. In addition, the package includes 84 anti-tank systems, ammunition for small arms, explosive munitions for eliminating obstacles, as well as spare parts for military hardware and other auxiliary equipment.