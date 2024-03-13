Rajasthan Govt Approves Installation Of Solar Pumps On Fields Of Over 50K Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday said that installation of solar pumps on fields of over 50,000 farmers has been approved.

"Approvals have been issued for solar pumps to about 50,000 farmers in the state. Approximately, Rs 1,830 crore will be spent on them, out of which Rs 908 crore will be provided to farmers as grant. The installation of these solar power plants will produce approximately 200 MW of electricity," CM Sharma said.

He said that the double-engine government of the state is committed to making the farmers happy and prosperous by increasing their income.

CM Sharma was addressing the PM Kusum solar pump plant approval Letter distribution programme organised at the State Agricultural Management Institute, Durgapura, Jaipur on Wednesday.

More than 500 farmers were present at the ceremony, of which 10 farmers were given approval letters by the Chief Minister and Agriculture and Horticulture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena.

Farmers got connected through video-conference at Panchayat Samiti centres in various districts.

The Chief Minister said that "due to the hard work of our farmers, today, Rajasthan stands first in the country in the production of Isabgol and cumin, second in the production of fenugreek, garlic and fennel and third in the production of celery and coriander".

CM Sharma said: "Our government has taken most of the decisions in the interest of farmers as soon as it came to power. The state government has worked on priority to solve the water problem during its short tenure of three months. Adequate quantities of water for drinking water and irrigation will be available in these areas through the historic MoU of ERCP Integrated Project for eastern Rajasthan and Tajewala Headworks for Shekhawati region.

"Besides, water supply is also being ensured in south Rajasthan through Dewas Dam Project III and IV in Udaipur," he added.

The Rajasthan CM said that approval has also been given to get the 15 km long unpaved portion of the Indira Gandhi Canal paved.

The Chief Minister said that farmers struggle in difficult circumstances and send their children to the city to study so that they can join government service and move ahead in life.

"But when paper leak incidents happen, farmers' dreams are shattered. As soon as the government was formed, we took strict action against the culprits of the paper leak and formed the SIT. Today, the criminals are being arrested. We promise that not a single culprit of the paper leak will escape punishment," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that the state government will start the 'Agriculture Department Aapke Dwar' campaign soon in which farmers will be visited door-to-door.