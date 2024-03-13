Russia One Top 10 Countries For AI Use - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is among the top 10 leading countries in terms of total computing power using artificial intelligence (AI), with its overall level of AI use reaching 31.5% in priority areas of the economy, according to the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Russia is one of the top 10 leading countries in terms of total computing power, and the overall level of implementation of artificial intelligence in priority areas of the economy reached 31.5%. The high level of AI aptness allows it to be widely used in business and the public administration system, while the level of implementation over the past two years has increased 1.5-times," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, it is necessary to create incentives for those who have not yet implemented AI, and to develop a solutions market for them. At the same time, it is important to develop fundamental science, calculation methods for neural networks, new methods of forming models, and optimizing calculations.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said earlier on Wednesday that a third of Russian companies already use artificial intelligence technologies in their work. "A third of Russian companies are already using artificial intelligence for professional purposes. And, according to the president's opinion, which he expressed at the AI Journey [conference], AI technologies are very important, because they open up the opportunities of enhancing efficiency in all fields,"Chernyshenko said.

He added that the economic effect from the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies is currently estimated at more than 1 trillion rubles ($10.9 bln). "Already, the economic effect from the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies is estimated at more than 1 trillion rubles,"Chernyshenko said. Chernyshenko also noted that by 2030, artificial intelligence will be actively used in all Russian regions, in particular in territorial planning, in medicine, and in the provision of social services. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Russia is relying on AI as the main driver of technological independence in the next few years. In the field of AI, work is being carried out in two directions -the implementation of specialized assignments in this area and the activities of the national strategy for the development of AI until 2030. According to Russia's national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence until 2030, the introduction of AI in 95% of organizations will increase GDP by 11.2 trillion rubles ($122.25 bln), while business and government investments in AI will increase from 120 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) to 850 bln rubles ($9.3 bln).