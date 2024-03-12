Two Private Bank Employees Held By Gurugram Police For Cyber Fraud

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 13 (IANS) The Gurugram police's Cyber Crime Cell has arrested two private bank employees for allegedly providing bank account details for cyber fraud, a police official said on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Priyanshu Diwan, said that the arrested accused have been identified as Deepak and Dharmender.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East on March 3 that he was duped of a sum of Rs 1.32 crore on the pretext of investing in the stock market.

During the probe, Cyber Crime Police Station SHO, Inspector Devender arrested the suspects from Delhi's Rohini on Monday. One of their associate, identified as Prakash, was arrested on March 9, police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they kept in touch with cyber criminals and provided bank accounts to be used in committing cyber frauds, and in return, they received Rs 1.60 lakh.

"Out of Rs 1.32 crore, Rs 10 lakh was also transferred by cybercriminals in a bank account which was provided by the bank officials," the ACP said.

The arrested accused have been taken on four days police remand for further investigation, police said.